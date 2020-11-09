https://www.oann.com/rays-of-arozarena-wins-babe-ruth-award/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rays-of-arozarena-wins-babe-ruth-award

FILE PHOTO: Oct 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in game six of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

November 9, 2020

Following a positively Ruthian postseason performance, Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena won the Babe Ruth Award on Monday as the 2020 postseason MVP.

Arozarena batted .377 with a playoff-record 10 home runs and 14 RBIs in 20 postseason games for the Rays, who fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games in the World Series.

He received 64.3 percent of the votes from the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, beating out pitcher Clayton Kershaw and shortstop Corey Seager of the Dodgers.

First presented in 1949, one year after Ruth’s death, the award is named after the legendary Hall of Fame slugger who won four World Series titles with the New York Yankees and three with the Boston Red Sox. Ruth was a .326 hitter in the postseason with 15 homers and 33 RBIs in 41 games.

–Field Level Media

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

