https://www.dailywire.com/news/read-39-gop-house-members-send-letter-to-barr-investigate-voter-fraud

On Saturday, 39 House Republicans sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr requesting the Department of Justice to investigate allegations of potential voter fraud. The letter asserted, “With widespread reports of irregularities, particularly in the vote counting process, it is time for you to use the resources of the Department to ensure that the process is conducted in a manner that is fully consistent with state and federal law. The letter added, “The U.S. Marshals Service is also available to ensure that judicial orders are carried out. When it comes to a federal election, it should not matter whether those judicial orders come from a state or federal court.”

The full text of the letter reads:

Dear Attorney General Barr, While each state runs its own election process, the United States Department of Justice is ultimately responsible for the integrity of federal elections. The American people must have the utmost confidence that the outcome of the presidential election is legitimate. With widespread reports of irregularities, particularly in the vote counting process, it is time for you to use the resources of the Department to ensure that the process is conducted in a manner that is fully consistent with state and federal law. And, it is also important that the process be completely transparent, so that the American people will have full confidence in the result. The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division Voting Section’s responsibility to ensure that the right to vote is sacred. This not only means access to the ballot box, but it also means ensuring that no one’s vote is devalued by any means of voter fraud. The U.S. Marshals Service is also available to ensure that judicial orders are carried out. When it comes to a federal election, it should not matter whether those judicial orders come from a state or federal court. For example, if a state court orders that observers can watch ballot counting in a federal election, no local election official should be able to defy that order. With that in mind, we request an immediate response to the following questions. What are you doing to ensure the integrity of the voting and counting process right now? Will you commit to using all the resources at your disposal to ensure that only legal votes are being counted and being counted in a fully transparent and manner immediately? Thank you for your prompt reply.

The signers included representatives from these states:

Arizona: Andy Biggs

California: Doug LaMalfa

Florida: Bill Posey, Greg Steube

Georgia: Rick Allen, Jody Hice

Indiana: Jim Banks

Kansas: Roger Marshall

Kentucky: James Comer

Maryland: Andy Harris

Minnesota: Tom Emmer

North Carolina: Dan Bishop, Ted Budd

Ohio: Warren Davidson, Bob Gibbs, Bill Johnson, Robert Latta

Oklahoma: Kevin Hern

Pennsylvania: John Joyce, Mike Kelly, Scott Perry, Guy Reschenthaler

South Carolina: Jeff Duncan

Tennessee: Scott DesJarlais, Mark Green

Texas: Jodey Arrington, Brian Babin, Michael Cloud, Michael Conaway, Dan Crenshaw, Bill Flores, Lance Gooden, John Rose, Chip Roy, Randy Weber

Virginia: Ben Cline, Morgan Griffith, Ralph Norman

Wisconsin: Glen Grothman

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

