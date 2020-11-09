https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/republican-state-attorneys-general-ask-supreme-court-take-pennsylvania-late-ballots/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Republican attorneys general from nearly a dozen states called upon the Supreme Court to intervene in a GOP lawsuit opposing the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to extend the counting of mail-in ballots to include those that arrived up to three days after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by the time polls closed.

The attorneys general claim the Pennsylvania Supreme Court improperly overrode the wishes of the Republican-led Pennsylvania legislature.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the “friend of the court” brief on behalf of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Texas.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

