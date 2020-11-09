https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/republicans-begin-filing-fcc-complaints-networks-falsely-claim-joe-biden-president-elect/

Republican activists and concerned citizens have started filing Federal Communications Commission complaints against networks that are falsely referring to Joe Biden as the “president-elect.”

The FCC prohibits broadcasters from intentionally distorting the news.

TRENDING: BREAKING: FOX NEWS Cuts Away From Kayleigh McEnany Briefing on Election Fraud — Neil Cavuto Says Network ‘Can’t Verify Her Claims’ So They Will Not Air

As Maria Viti, one of the members of the “Riot Coverage Crew” leading the effort, tweeted, “the media can make projections for each state but have no legal authority to call a state until the state election results are certified.”

Currently, multiple states are still being contested.

There has been a widespread effort by the media, including Fox News, to cover up widespread claims of voter fraud benefitting Biden.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...