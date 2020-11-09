https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/republicans-begin-filing-fcc-complaints-networks-falsely-claim-joe-biden-president-elect/

Republican activists and concerned citizens have started filing Federal Communications Commission complaints against networks that are falsely referring to Joe Biden as the “president-elect.”

The FCC prohibits broadcasters from intentionally distorting the news.

🚨Call to action🚨 File a complaint with the FCC against every network falsely claiming Joe Biden is the President Elect https://t.co/JOZf04hMpg https://t.co/Oqcny1mv5s pic.twitter.com/L7R9y98jLb — 🇺🇸Maria🇺🇸Viti🇺🇸 (@selfdeclaredref) November 10, 2020

As Maria Viti, one of the members of the “Riot Coverage Crew” leading the effort, tweeted, “the media can make projections for each state but have no legal authority to call a state until the state election results are certified.”

Currently, multiple states are still being contested.

There has been a widespread effort by the media, including Fox News, to cover up widespread claims of voter fraud benefitting Biden.

