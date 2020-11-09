https://mediaequalizer.com/angus-west/2020/11/republicans-go-on-fox-news-to-validate-trump-election-dispute

Last week, Republican Party leaders used their speaking platforms on conservative cable news channel Fox News, once a strong backer of all-things-pro-Trump, to try to bolster claims of an unfair election result propounded by incumbent President Trump.

“Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), along with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy [(R-CA)], all appeared on Fox News to repeat the false accusation that Trump won the election,” reported Vox, an info-news website.

What Trump accomplished in the wake of Election Day results not in his favor, said Vox, is “he undermined the election by claiming, without evidence, of fraud and pleaded for the US Supreme Court to get involved.”

The representatives of the GOP above, in particular Sen. Cruz, claimed vociferously of Trump’s valid claims to a dispute over the final election result.

“I am more than a little frustrated that every time they close the doors and shut out the lights, they always find more Democratic votes,” said Cruz, who ran for Republicans in their 2016 presidential primary, and backed opponent Trump after dropping out.

Then consider the above statement with this, also from Vox: “the fact that Republicans proved to be much more reluctant to cast their ballots by mail than Democrats — and there’s no evidence that the disparity is a product of fraud.” He spoke, unlike other aforesaid Republicans on Fox News’s Sean Hannity show, on Sunday, for Maria Bartiromo of Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“I believe President Trump still has a path to victory, and that path is to count every single legal vote that was cast, but also not to count any votes that were fraudulently cast or illegally cast, and we have a legal process to determine what’s legal and what isn’t,” said Cruz.

“While McCarthy, Graham, and Cruz indicated that they’re willing to do what they can to lend credence to Trump’s desperate arguments, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell [(R-KY)] posted a wispy-washy tweet,” and said all votes, except invalid, fraudulent ones, should be counted, which Vox interpreted as “‘legal votes’ in this context seems to be code for ‘votes for Trump.’”

As Cruz backed Trump in 2016, he also drew the eventual nominee’s policies more toward his own, further right. In addition, Trump then hired “Kellyanne Conway as his campaign manager, and Jason Miller as a spokesman,” from the Cruz campaign, said CNN. Trump’s current campaign manager, Bill Stepien, “insisted to staff that their candidate still has a path to victory,” CNN reported on Sunday.

Speaking on CSPAN in late October well before Election Day, about large tech firms with undue influence in elections, which Cruz considered the greatest threat to our democratic system, Cruz asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a Senate hearing if his company could sway elections. Response from Mr. Dorsey: a flat, “No.”

With a president known to fuel flames of discord and dispute on this platform, other Republicans, like Cruz, would probably prefer last presidential election cycle’s Fox News personal bond with Trump from late in his campaign to have continued, but which developed into outright opposition to the President’s final claims over counts, for instance, in key swing states like Pennsylvania, a late win for Biden that led major news outlets to declare him winner by Saturday evening.

