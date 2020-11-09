https://www.theepochtimes.com/republicans-should-probe-mail-in-voting-if-they-keep-the-senate-sen-lindsey-graham_3572135.html

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday that he will ask Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to create a joint committee to probe mail-in voting if the Senate remains in Republican hands next year. “This election is by no means over,” Graham said during an interview with Fox News Radio’s Brian Kilmeade. “What I’m going to tell Mitch McConnell today when we get back, if we keep the Senate, we need to do a joint committee in the Senate to analyze mail-in balloting and how it worked in 2020.” “All I’m asking people to do is run down every credible allegation of misconduct, look at the computer systems, look at the provisional ballots, then we’ll make a decision, go to court, then we’ll make a decision about who won the presidency. It would be insane for President Trump not to look at all this stuff,” Graham said. With four …

