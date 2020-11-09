https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/09/republicans-you-better-be-ready-for-whats-coming-in-georgia/

The left has made war on Donald Trump and his voters since 2016.

First, the Democrats, aided by the media, peddled a hoax claiming that now-President Donald Trump and his campaign colluded with Russia to steal the election. These allegations primarily relied on the Christopher Steele dossier paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign which turned out to be verifiably false but still enabled the government to lie about its legal basis for spying on former Trump campaign associate Carter Page, and thus the entire campaign.

The left ran with these lies and even attempted to impeach the president but memory-holed that aspect of the campaign when it didn’t end the way they wanted it to. Not only did the left cling to an unwinding narrative about Russia-Trump collusion for the last four years, but they staunchly refused to accept the results of the 2016 presidential race. Even Clinton is still claiming the election was stolen right from underneath her.

“I was the candidate that they basically stole an election from,” she told The New York Times on a podcast a mere week before the 2020 Election Day.

“People fight about it every day online, because there is a deep sense of unfairness and just dismissiveness toward his victory, and he knows it,” she added.

The liberal lies extended beyond presidential candidates and were weaponized to try to prevent now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh from being confirmed. Their completely unsubstantiated claims that a man who underwent multiple FBI investigations and thorough background checks was a gang rapist were amplified and spread in a character assassination.

The Lies Won’t Stop On Their Own

The left has a history of attacking Republicans, but just because President Donald J. Trump may not win re-election doesn’t mean the lies about the GOP are going to stop. Republican leaders around the nation, especially in Georgia, need to step up to the plate, stand up to defend the GOP from Democrat shenanigans, and stand for the integrity of U.S. elections.

The upcoming Senate runoffs between incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and his challenger Democrat Jon Ossoff, as well as GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock in Georgia, are critical to the GOP’s ability to keep the Senate majority.

Democrats are coming for them, with every trick in the book and a whole lot of campaign cash. Millions of dollars were already poured into the Democrat candidates’ campaigns to challenge the Republican incumbents for Georgia’s two Senate seats. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has already signaled Democrats’ intentions to use these challengers in Georgia to “change the world” with their leftist policies.

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Schumer declared during crowded celebrations in New York City, hours after the media called the presidential race for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. “Now we take Georgia, then we change America,” he added.

The GOP leaders, especially those already in office in Georgia, need to steel themselves against the Democrats’ fight for the Senate by preparing to take it head-on. The way for the GOP to win the battle is to remain skeptical about the left’s narratives promoted through mainstream media and actively take steps to address it.

Not only should the GOP seek to find an effective way to communicate and publicize the truth they discover about the Democrats’ objectives and intentions to the American people, but they must also find credible evidence of election fraud in the state and eliminate any risk it could impede the Republican incumbents’ chances of re-election.

State officials have acknowledged that there is evidence of voter fraud in this election already and in a race in a state with tight margins, those instances must be investigated by vigilant GOP Georgia officials.

Republicans must take preventative measures to ensure that the runoff election in January is safe and secure before things heat up. Waiting to see how the pending presidential election plays out is passive and naive. The time to act is now.

It’s Not Over Until It’s Over

The fight for the Senate is one worth fighting. To give in to the left’s kicking and screaming or to cave to the media’s lies at this point in the battle would be cowardice. The pressure is on and the GOP must defend the Senate, the Republican Party, and the nation.

If conservative leaders choose to back down now, this potentially lone safeguard protecting the U.S. from radical policy initiatives led by the left will crumble. Democrats will spend the next two years defunding the police, passing the Green New Deal, raising taxes on working Americans, undoing coronavirus economic recovery plans, promoting legislation to protect murdering babies in the womb, and other insane policy that at least half of the country disagrees with.

The nation is depending on Georgia leaders to stand up and search for the truth. To discredit and push back on the media’s lies and to seek the truth about election integrity in an already contested election.

The GOP must be astute, wary, and willing to strike at any moment. If they don’t, there will be consequences for the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

