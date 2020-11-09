https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/rush-limbaugh-trump-appoint-election-czar/

Amid what he describes as a “scattershot” approach to proving vote fraud, talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said Monday “his dream” would be for Trump to appoint an “election czar” to consolidate the evidence, communicate daily with the American people and help form a targeted strategy for preserving the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

Limbaugh insisted that while Biden “think’s he’s been elected president,” he’s not.

“There hasn’t been a certified vote yet. Media networks do not determine who president’s are, and he is not president yet,” he told his listeners.

Limbaugh said the election czar would employ staff that would “take in all of the evidence,” including from official Trump investigations, lawsuits and court rulings.

TRENDING: Nevada whistleblower says he witnessed illegitimate processing of ballots while an election worker

He argued that the “anecdotal evidence” of fraud won’t change anything.

“They all need to be investigated, and they all needed to be tracked down, do not misunderstand,” he explained. “But there need to be very clear, specific facts presented in a scholarly and concise way.”

He noted that the order by Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito alone could determine the outcome in Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes. Alito has ordered ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day to be set aside, because the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s override of the state legislature’s will on the ballot deadline could be ruled unconstitutional.

“Do you realize that Pennsylvania could flip to Trump if the ballots that were submitted after November 3rd are … said not to count because they violate the law?” Limbaugh asked.

Should President Trump appoint an ‘election czar’ as Rush Limbaugh suggests? 99% (95 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

“This is big,” he said, “but we need to go about this in the strict constitutional, legal fashion — with no politics attached.”

‘Somebody who can make it understandable’

Limbaugh said the person for the “election czar” job should be “serious, scholarly” and “unassailable on a partisan basis.”

He said former U.S. solicitor general and independent counsel Ken Starr fits the first two requirements but would clearly be seen by Democrats as partisan.

Nevertheless, Limbaugh pointed to Starr’s approach to “getting this fraud exposed” in an interview Sunday night with Mark Levin on Fox News’ “Life, Liberty and Levin.”

Levin noted the Constitution gives the authority to state legislatures to appoint presidential electors.

Starr explained how that applies to the conflict over the mail-in ballot deadline in Pennsylvania, which was extended to three days after the election.

“What happened in Pennsylvania over these recent weeks is a constitutional travesty,” Starr said. “Governor (Tom) Wolf tries to get his reforms, his vision, as he was entitled to do, through the legislature of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

But Wolf failed and then went to the state Supreme Court, which by a divided vote accepted the substance of what Wolf wanted and added to it.

“Happily, in recent days, we’ve seen Justice Samuel Alito step in — as a single justice he has the power to do it — and essentially, in very short order, say the legislature is the boss, what the governor did — this is my inprepretation — is utterly unconstitutional,” said Starr.

Limbaugh said “that is the kind of information that needs to be sent and transmitted to the American people by a credible czar every day, as the information is gathered.”

“Somebody who can make it understandable, like me. I mean I’m not the czar, but somebody who can make the complex understandable.”

What Starr is saying, Limbaugh said, is that the governor of Pennsylvania “didn’t have the power to do what he did.”

‘We’ve got to get this right’

Limbaugh, noting it took 37 days for the Bush-Gore election in 200 to be resolved, insisted there is time.

“We’ve got to get this right,” he said. “Folks, the history and future of this country depends on us getting this right.

“If we do not get this election right, if we do not get the votes counted correctly, tabulated correctly, then we’re gonna lose all integrity in elections.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

