https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/sec-pompeo-there-will-be-smooth-transition-second-trump-administration?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Tuesday that “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

Pompeo was responding to a question about whether the State Department is preparing to work with the Biden transition team.

“Is the State Department currently preparing to engage with the Biden transition team, and if not, at what point does a delay hamper a smooth transition or pose a risk to national security?” Pompeo was asked at the briefing.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo said, appearing to smile and laugh a little after making the remark.

Pompeo said all votes will get counted and when the process is finished electors will be chosen. He noted that a process exists and said the Constitution explains it “pretty clearly.”

“The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who’s in office on January 20th a minute after noon will also be successful,” Pompeo said.

While media outlets have projected Democrat Joe Biden to be the winner of the presidential contest, President Trump has not conceded the contest and has made allegations of election fraud.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

