https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/11/09/sen-ted-cruz-eviscerates-chris-wallace-for-criticizing-his-defense-of-trump-n277449
About The Author
Related Posts
AOC Tries to Walk Back the Democrat's Stance on Defunding the Police but the Internet Is Forever
November 9, 2020
Inside Biden’s Battle Plan as He Readies to Enter
April 23, 2019
Dem Primary May Get Ugly, But It's a Necessary Fight
April 20, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy