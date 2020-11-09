https://www.dailywire.com/news/sex-assault-charge-against-jacob-blake-dropped-in-plea-deal-feminists-silent

Kenosha prosecutors have dropped the sex assault charge against Jacob Blake following a plea agreement.

Blake became a national hero after he was partially paralyzed by a police officer shooting him in the back on August 23. Police had been attempting to arrest Blake for allegedly breaking into the home of a woman he knew and then sexually assaulting her. Blake had a felony warrant for his arrest over this allegation at the time the shooting happened. The New York Post reported on the woman’s claims:

The victim, who is only identified by her initials in the paperwork, told police she was asleep in bed with one of her children when Blake came into the room around 6 a.m. and allegedly said, “I want my sh-t,” the record states. She told cops Blake then used his finger to sexually assault her, sniffed it and said, “Smells like you’ve been with other men,” the criminal complaint alleges. The officer who took her statement said she “had a very difficult time telling him this and cried as she told how the defendant assaulted her.”

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the police officer who shot Blake seven times while attempting to arrest him said he made the decision to shoot after hearing a mother desperately pleading, “He’s got my kid. He’s got my keys.”

The police officers involved in the incident maintain that Blake resisted arrest and was holding a knife when he was shot. The knife was found on the floorboards of the car Blake was driving.

Now the sexual assault charge against Blake has been dropped as part of a plea deal, The New York Times reported. Blake pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct in order to get the third-degree sexual assault charge dropped.

“Honestly, your honor, although I pled guilty to this, I don’t consider myself to be guilty,” Blake told Judge Bruce Schroeder, The Kenosha News reported. “I pretty much took this opportunity to get to see my children quicker.”

Blake also said he did not sexually assault the woman making the allegations against him. Blake’s attorney, Patrick Cafferty, said dropping the charge meant prosecutors were acknowledging that “ultimately, the state could not prove it in court.”

Walworth County district attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld told the outlet that the sexual assault charge was dropped in part because the accuser refused to cooperate with the prosecution.

“This was an agreement reached partly because the victim in this matter was not responsive to the subpoena to appear in court,” Wiedenfeld said in court.

The usual feminist suspects have remained silent about the sexual assault charge getting dropped. Typically, these feminists claim accusers don’t cooperate with the police because they’re afraid police don’t believe them or because the legal process is too long or traumatizing. Because Blake became a national icon, leading to even more riots in cities across the country as people demanded U.S. cities “defund the police,” feminists remained silent on the sexual assault charge.

Now that the charge has been dropped, they are absent from supporting the alleged victim, as football and basketball teams have pasted Blake’s name on their helmets and major protests and riots have supported him.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

