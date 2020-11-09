https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/11/09/so-called-president-elect-delivers-sad-covid-speech/
I told you I'd be here today, folks, and here we are, Rush Limbaugh, behind the Golden EIB Microphone. Three hours of broadcast excellence straight ahead. The telephone number's 800-282-2882. The email address, ElRushbo@eibnet.us.

So, there's Joe Biden, who thinks he's been elected president, and he hasn't been yet.
So, there’s Joe Biden, who thinks he’s been elected president, and he hasn’t been yet. He has not been elected president. There hasn’t been a certified vote yet. Media networks do not proclaim — well, they can proclaim, but they do not determine — who presidents are, and he is not president yet. But he’s acting like it.
Man, was this guy sad. Man, is this guy just apocalyptic and down in the dumps. So he said today that he was gonna meet with his new COVID advisory board. And they were gonna finally get serious on dealing with the pandemic because, as you know, not a single thing up to now has been serious about COVID. Nah, because Trump has been running it. Of course, that means we can’t take anything seriously ’cause Trump is an incompetent boob, doesn’t know what he’s been doing.
So, I just wanted to warn everybody here that we are on the verge of, you know, we’re gonna get the Biden COVID vaccine, we’re gonna get the Biden economic recovery, we’re gonna get the Biden this and the Biden that, everything that needs to be fixed, everything that needs to be ramped up, everything needs to be resolved is going to be said by the media to have been resolved by Biden.
We’re gonna be hearing about the COVID Biden vaccine. We’re gonna be hearing about the Biden economic recovery. We’re gonna be hearing about the Biden end to looting and arson. All of this, I just want you to be ready for it. I wanted to get here and have a chance to say this before Biden, but Biden knows the drill more than Republicans do. He knew to beat this program to the punch on that.
But it doesn’t matter. What he said, if you’re just joining us, if you missed what he said — and I don’t blame you, folks. I know that more and more of you are just tuning media out. And I totally understand, including Fox News, I totally understand that. If there was ever a day, if there was ever a time for devout, exclusive listening to the EIB Network, then today it is.
So, there’s Biden, and I’m watching this. And his overall demeanor is one of great sadness. He’s very down in the dumps, very, very disappointed. And it’s all an act, of course. It’s designed to convey the seriousness and the sadness that is associated with COVID-19. And the sum total of the Biden COVID plan is you will wear a mask. You’re gonna wear a mask, folks.
A mask is magic. A mask, said Joe Biden, is not political. No, no, no, no. If we all wear a mask, why, we’re gonna bring our country together. Oh, yeah. We are going to unify. If everybody just wears the mask, why, we are in fat city. We’re gonna fix it all. We’re gonna fix everything Donald Trump broke. We are going to reunite. We are going to bring the country back together. And in the process of wearing a mask, guess what you’re doing? You’re giving something back.
You notice the left always thinks that you, the people that make the country work, always have something to give back. They never think that the rioters and the looters have anything to give back, though. But you do. Somehow you owe. You owe the country. According to todays Democrat Party and the left, you need to give something back. And so you can do that by wearing a mask. If you would just wear a mask, why, it’s magic what would happen. We’d all come together and we would all make statements that are not political.
I think it’s just a disappointing tragedy what has happened here. And I’ll tell you what needs to be the focus. Yeah. This is such great news. You see what happened with Dow futures today? And now the stock market’s up 1200 points. The futures were up 1200 points because Pfizer stated their vaccine is 90% effective, and let me tell you something. Joe Biden had nothing to do with the vaccine, but he’s gonna get credit for it. It’s going to be the Biden vaccine. He had nothing to do with it.
The Democrat Party should get no credit whatsoever. They have been berating the vaccine. They have been suggesting that it’s false, they have been suggesting that Trump is lying about it, that it is not gonna be ready in time, and even if it is, it isn’t gonna work. They’ve been irresponsibly ripping the vaccine institutionally. They have been suggesting to people that if Trump is responsible for it, they can’t trust it. Trump doesn’t make it. Trump’s not a scientist in a laboratory wearing a white coat or a blue coat making a vaccine.
This is Pfizer, this is Johnson & Johnson, this is BioNTech — all reputed scientific companies — and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have both been denigrating the entire concept of a vaccine because Trump would be behind it or because Trump would benefit from it. They have been actively trying to persuade people not to take it.
Governor Cuomo, too, because Trump has been… People are irresponsible. So now we’ve got the announcement from Pfizer that their vaccine is 90% effective. This causes the stock market to jump an incredible amount. The president’s said time after time that vaccines were coming. The Democrats said that he was a liar, that if such a vaccine was ready, they wouldn’t trust it because he was behind it.
And now, my, how things have changed. We’ve got the so-called president-elect Joe Biden, and all is well. CNN’s even stopped the COVID-19 countdown. I have it right here in my formerly nicotine-stained fingers. Monday, November 2nd, 10:30 a.m., here’s the CNN screenshot: Coronavirus pandemic globally total cases in the United States, total cases, total deaths.
One week later, November 9th, 2020, 10:30 a.m., a screen grab of CNN’s main page. Not a single mention of coronavirus! We told you that coronavirus was going to vanish after the election, and it has. We didn’t tell you the virus itself was going to vanish. Don’t confuse things. We didn’t say they were gonna do…
We said it was gonna stop being a big issue. And why is it gonna stop being a big issue? Because they don’t want to lay it off on Biden. We’re gonna have a cure. We’re gonna have a vaccine. It’s gonna be the Biden vaccine, not the Trump vaccine. Biden did all this magically while sequestered in his basement.
We told you, “After the election, the virus is going to be way, way diminished,” and so it has been, starting out in the pages of the Drive-By Media and also their television screens. It’s just amazing. In a so-called President-elect Biden world, all is well. Utopia has arrived! Vaccines? Vaccines? Why, we’re gonna be able to trust them now!
Except Andrew Cuomo says, “No! Unless we can get this vaccine out of Trump’s hands and transfer it to Biden’s, we still shouldn’t trust it.” It’s all about whether they succeed in persuading people that Biden had more to do with the creating and the shepherding of the vaccine than Trump did.
So the Dow futures were up 1200 points. Pfizer, BioNTech, COVID-19 vaccine: 90% effective.
RUSH: Here’s Steve in Las Vegas as we get to the phones. I’m glad you called, sir. Great to have you. Hi.
CALLER: Rush, God bless you for good health. I’m rooting for you big time.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: That’s first of all. Secondly: So, we have a major coincidence that a week after an election, all of a sudden Pfizer has discovered a vaccine that’s 90% effective. They had absolutely no idea about this before the election?
RUSH: Uh, yeah, they did. There’s nothing suspicious about this.
CALLER: Really?
RUSH: No. Trump has been —
CALLER: You don’t believe they were working in concert?
RUSH: No, no, no. Trump has been promising this. Trump has been suggesting that we’re on the verge of a vaccine. He was hoping to have it announced beforehand, but he knew that wasn’t gonna be the case, and he told us. He knew they were close. He’s been talking Pfizer. He’s been talking Johnson & Johnson. I can understand your suspicion.
“Okay. Now the election is decided and here comes the announcement, the official announcement? They couldn’t make the announcement before?” That’s what you’re suspend about. But the fact that this has been done, there’s nothing suspicious about the achievement. What you’re curious about here is the timing, and you’re correct about that. Anyway, I’m glad you called.
Do not misunderstand me.