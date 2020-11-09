https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/09/so-it-begins-ag-bill-barr-authorizes-prosecutors-to-probe-substantial-allegations-of-voting-irregularities-before-election-is-certified/

While the Democrats and media continue to criticize President Trump for not offering up a concession speech, Team Trump’s allegations are going to be checked out:

BREAKING: Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal prosecutors to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified. (Per AP) — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) November 9, 2020

The Associated Press has the report:

Attorney General William Barr has authorized prosecutors to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities, if they exist, before the presidential election is certified. The move comes despite there being little evidence of such fraud. https://t.co/9I8lXeQHKi — The Associated Press (@AP) November 10, 2020

Barr met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today, though it’s not clear what that discussion involved.

This is the only time you’ve probably seen the AP mention that the election is not yet certified, if they actually mentioned as much. https://t.co/KhKz39YQjf — Kemberlee Kaye (@KemberleeKaye) November 10, 2020

Game On!

Of course, the in the totally in tank for Biden media, will all now mercilessly attack Barr as trying to throw the election for Trump. https://t.co/B95YqJPrhZ — Tom T. ن‎®💎(Also on Parler) (@VRWCTexan) November 10, 2020

The media keeps saying there’s no proof for the claims, so we’ll see if there’s any to provide very soon.

