While the Democrats and media continue to criticize President Trump for not offering up a concession speech, Team Trump’s allegations are going to be checked out:

The Associated Press has the report:

Barr met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today, though it’s not clear what that discussion involved.

The media keeps saying there’s no proof for the claims, so we’ll see if there’s any to provide very soon.

