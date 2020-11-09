https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-fraud-election-social-worker

A social worker has been charged with 134 counts of voter fraud after investigators found that she allegedly submitted voter registration applications for residents who were ineligible to vote.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that his office’s Election Fraud Unit investigated the charges against Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center.

Paxton said in a statement that Brunner submitted voter registration applications for 67 residents of the State Supported Living Center. But because the people being cared for in the facility have intellectual and developmental disabilities, they were unable to give consent for the voter registration.

“Under Texas law, only a parent, spouse or child who is a qualified voter of the county may act as an agent in registering a person to vote, after being appointed to do so by that person,” explained Paxton.

“None of the SSLC patients gave effective consent to be registered, and a number of them have been declared totally mentally incapacitated by a court, thereby making them ineligible to vote in Texas,” he added.

Brunner faces 10 years in prison if convicted for the charges.

“I strongly commend the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and Elections Office, as well as the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General for their outstanding work on this case and their commitment to ensuring a free and fair Presidential election in the face of unprecedented voter fraud,” Paxton continued.

“Registering citizens to vote or to obtain mail ballots without their consent is illegal. It is particularly offensive when individuals purport to be champions for disability rights, when in reality they are abusing our most vulnerable citizens in order to gain access to their ballots and amplify their own political voice,” he added.

“My office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this insidious form of fraud,” he concluded.

Here’s more about the charges of voter fraud:







Limestone County Texas social worker Kelly Reagan Brunner charged with 134counts of election fraud



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

