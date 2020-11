https://www.oann.com/softbank-vision-funds-portfolio-back-above-cost-price/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=softbank-vision-funds-portfolio-back-above-cost-price

November 9, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> said on Monday its $100 billion Vision Fund’s portfolio has recovered to above acquisition price as the fund benefits from a broader upswing in tech valuations.

Vision Fund’s $75 billion investment in 83 startups was worth $76.4 billion at the end of September.

