https://www.oann.com/south-koreas-moon-says-will-ensure-no-gap-in-the-u-s-alliance/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=south-koreas-moon-says-will-ensure-no-gap-in-the-u-s-alliance

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, October 28, 2020. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS

November 9, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Monday the country will ensure there is no gap in the alliance with the United States and the process of building peace on the Korean peninsula.

Moon’s remarks came as he congratulated Joe Biden for his victory in the U.S. presidential election.

South Korea will cooperate with the United States to promote shared values including democracy, peace, human rights, Moon told his top aides, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.

Moon also said his government will work to promote economic relations including on building a carbon neutral economy, which Biden has been promoting.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

