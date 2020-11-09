https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stocks-wall-street-dow-global-markets/2020/11/09/id/996081

The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Monday as the first successful late-stage clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine sparked hopes of the economy emerging from a pandemic-driven crisis.

The blue-chip Dow surged as much as 5.7%, also getting a boost from Joe Biden claiming to clinch a tightly-fought presidential election.

The companies hit hardest by months of travel bans and lockdowns soared, with Boeing Co up 12.6% and airlines and cruise line operators all trading 20% to 30% higher.

Oil prices surged more than 10% and U.S. Treasuries sold off after Pfizer and BioNTech said the data showed the vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

“This is extremely important and should give the market confidence that Pfizer’s candidate offers a breakthrough in terms of reaching herd immunity at some point next year,” said Robin Winkler, strategist at Deutsche Bank Research.

Pfizer and BioNTech, the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial, said they had found no serious safety concerns so far and expect to seek U.S. emergency use authorization later this month.

In midday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,150 points, or 4.1%, to 29,473, the S&P 500 gained 96 points, or 2.7%, to 3,605 and the Nasdaq Composite added 85 points, or 1%, to 11,980.

Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc and gaming company Activision Blizzard Inc fell between 1.5% and 4.7%.

The S&P energy index was on course for its best day since April.

U.S. banks including Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp, often seen as a proxy for the broader economy, jumped about 9% each, while oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp climbed about 10%.

By contrast, shares in technology and other companies seen as “stay-at-home” winners were lower or gaining less.

GLOBAL MARKETS

World stocks hit a record high earlier in the day and the dollar remained weak as expectations of better global trade ties and more monetary stimulus under President-elect Biden lifted demand for risky assets.

Treasury yields had fallen last week on expectations that Biden would win the White House but the Senate would be controlled by Republicans, potentially stifling a fiscal stimulus package and putting the onus back on the Federal Reserve.

Among other movers, McDonald’s Corp gained about 1.0% after it beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates, as U.S. customers ordered more hamburgers and fries in drive-through outlets and on delivery apps.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 5.95-to-1 on the NYSE and 3.78-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 138 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 219 new highs and 11 new lows.

Wall Street followed world equity indexes to record levels and crude prices surged as promising developments toward a coronavirus vaccine gave a jolt to investor risk appetite.

All major U.S. stock indexes touched all-time highs and crude prices jumped more than 10%.

Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE, was more than 90% effective in preventing infection, marking the first successful data from a large-scale clinical trial.

“The vaccine is really driving markets,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Most of the moves in stocks, bonds and commodities are related to the light at the end of the tunnel for the COVID-19 situation.”

“It’s a game-changer in terms of consumer spending and consumer behavior and it augurs well for future economic activity as we begin to see a reversal of trends caused by the pandemic,” Zaccarelli added.

Global leaders welcomed the U.S. election results, congratulating President-elect Joe Biden even as incumbent Donald Trump refused to concede, vowing to challenge the result.

The CBOE Market Volatility index, a barometer of investor anxiety, dropped to its lowest level since late August.

Pfizer’s announcement gave a jolt to European shares, sending them to an eight-month high, building on hopes of more stable trade policies under president-elect Biden.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 4.03% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 2.42%.

Emerging market stocks rose 1.65%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.21% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.12%.

The vaccine news sent U.S. Treasury yields soaring, with the yield curve at its steepest since March, on optimism the world’s largest economy would emerge from a pandemic-induced recession.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 42/32 in price to yield 0.9628%, from 0.82% late on Friday.

The 30-year bond last fell 111/32 in price to yield 1.7521%, from 1.598% late on Friday.

Oil prices jumped nearly 10% as the vaccine news and an OPEC output deal fueled optimism over rebounding demand.

U.S. crude rose 9.64% to $40.72 per barrel and Brent was last at $42.79, up 8.47% on the day.

The prospect of a Biden presidency buoyed trade-related currencies on expectations of a thawing of the tariff war as the dollar index stabilized.

The dollar index rose 0.32%, with the euro down 0.36% to $1.1829.

The Japanese yen weakened 1.91% versus the greenback to 105.36 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3133, down 0.17% on the day.

Gold prices slid as investors pivoted away from the safe-haven metal in favor of riskier assets.

Spot gold dropped 4.5% to $1,863.51 an ounce.

