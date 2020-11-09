https://www.oann.com/steelers-place-te-mcdonald-on-covid-19-list/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=steelers-place-te-mcdonald-on-covid-19-list

November 10, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after testing positive for the virus.

The Steelers said they were informed of a positive test on Monday morning but the team didn’t immediately reveal the identity of the player, who they said is in self-quarantine. Later in the day, the NFL’s daily transaction report listed McDonald as the player.

McDonald played 24 snaps (20 offense, four special teams) and caught one pass for 2 yards in Sunday’s 24-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The team placed him on its injury report on Friday, citing illness and terming him questionable, but he traveled with the team and played against Dallas.

McDonald has nine receptions for 61 yards in eight games this season, his fourth with the club.

In his eight NFL seasons, McDonald has caught 175 passes for 1,998 yards and 15 touchdowns in 95 games (71 starts). He spent his first four years with the San Francisco 49ers.

–Field Level Media

