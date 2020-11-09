https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/09/stunning-and-brave-media-heroes-could-put-out-fires-with-the-tears-they-wept-in-ecstasy-when-the-race-was-called-for-joe-biden-video/

Grabien founder Tom Elliott’s new media supercut may be the least surprising thing to come out of last week’s presidential election. But that doesn’t make it any less compelling to watch:

Good Lord.

Accidental comedy, but comedy nonetheless.

… then it’s time to get a new religion.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...