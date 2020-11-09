https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-court-begins-gop-led-case-end-affordable-care-act?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Supreme Court is set Tuesday to hear its third major case related to the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

The case was filed by Republican attorneys general in 18 states and the Trump administration and seeks to strike down the law, which covers an estimated 23 million people in the country, according to the Associated Press.

The suit seeks to eliminate protection for people with preexisting medical conditions seeking health insurance, subsidized insurance premiums that make coverage more affordable and an expansion of the federal Medicaid program for low-income Americans in most states.

California is leading a group of Democratic-controlled states that is urging the court to leave the law in place, the wire service also reports.

The case will be heard by newly appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who now give the high court a 6-3 conservative advantage.

The court could have heard the case before the Nov. 3 election, but set arguments for a week after.

The case centers on a change made in 2017 by the Republican-controlled Congress that reduced the monetary penalty for not having health insurance to zero.

The GOP-led states argue in the case now before the high court that without the penalty the law’s mandate to have health insurance is unconstitutional. And if the mandate is gone the rest of the law, also known as ObamaCare, should go because it was central to the law’s passage, they further argue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

