Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man on Sunday after he reportedly pointed a gun at a Cromwell, Connecticut, business owner.

What are the details?

According to the

Hartford Courant, the suspect — Colton Balskus of nearby Middletown — armed himself with a BB gun on Sunday and paid a visit to the Cromwell pizzeria.

Balskus reportedly entered the eatery and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at its owner, demanding money. The unnamed owner was able to disarm the suspect and began chasing him around the pizzeria until one of the restaurant’s employees was able to apprehend him.

The weapon turned out to be an Airsoft BB gun, according to authorities.

The owner and the employee restrained Balskus until authorities arrived.

According to WTIC-TV, a police spokesperson said, “A masked suspect pointed a handgun at the owner of the business and demanded money, The owner disarmed the suspect and chased him around the restaurant where he was apprehended by another employee of the business. The suspect was restrained until police arrived and placed him under arrest. The firearm was found to be an airsoft gun that had the appearance of a real firearm.”

Authorities arrested Balskus and charged him with robbery first degree, illegal use of a facsimile firearm, criminal trespass second degree, assault third degree, reckless endangerment second degree, criminal attempt to commit larceny sixth degree, breach of peace second degree, and threatening first degree.

Balskus posted a $150,000 bond according to the station. He is set to appear in Middletown Superior Court on Nov. 17.

What else?

In a statement, police said that people should not necessarily attempt to fight off or restrain a suspect.

“Business owners are reminded to keep their safety, along with the safety of other employees and customers, in mind and attempting to fight off a suspect is not recommended,” a statement from the department read.

