President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign plans a series of campaign rallies to boost attention to his legal challenge of the 2020 election.

Axios reports that President Trump’s campaign will announce specific recount teams in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, and prepare to rally supporters to their legal challenge.

“We all have the same goal in mind, which is using the legal process over the next many days and weeks ahead to make sure that the president is re-elected,” one adviser told Axios.

The president plans to demonstrate that dead Americans voted in the 2020 election, showing the public images of their obituaries.

A Trump campaign official confirmed the report with Breitbart News.

“These would be grassroots rallies, not presidential rallies,” the official clarified.

The Trump campaign continued sending text messages and emails to supporters throughout the weekend, asking for their financial support to help challenge the results of the election.

The campaign could continue litigating the election into December, despite corporate media outlets on Saturday declaring former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) the winner of the election.

“Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be?” Trump asked on Twitter on Sunday. “We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!”

