Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas.) said in an interview that aired Sunday that he believes an investigation should be launched into software used to count ballots amid concerns of election irregularities.

The Republican senator told Fox News that the same software that was linked to an incident in which votes were switched in a county in Michigan should be investigated to rule out potential vote tabulation issues elsewhere in the country.

Antrim County in Michigan, which uses voting machines by Dominion Voting Systems, flipped from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to President Donald Trump after over 5,000 votes were found to have been incorrectly registered for Biden.

“That same software is used in 47 counties throughout Michigan,” Cruz said. “That needs to be examined to determine that there isn’t a problem counting the votes. And the legal process is how you resolve those questions.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement that the problem ballots in Antrim County were due to human error, not a software malfunction.

“The erroneous reporting of unofficial results from Antrim county was a result of accidental error on the part of the Antrim County Clerk,” she said. “The equipment and software did not malfunction and all ballots were properly tabulated. However, the clerk accidentally did not update the software used to collect voting machine data and report unofficial results.”

Dominion Voting Systems didn’t immediately respond to a requests for comments from The Epoch Times.

Benson added that even if the incident of incorrectly tabulated votes hadn’t been quickly flagged, it would have been noticed during the county canvass.

“As with other unofficial results reporting errors, this was an honest mistake and did not affect any actual vote totals,” she said. “Election clerks work extremely hard and do their work with integrity. They are human beings, and sometimes make mistakes. However, there are many checks and balances that ensure mistakes can be caught and corrected.”

Cruz, in his interview, said the software should be examined in order to definitively rule out any possibility of vote tabulation problems and to allay concerns of voters amid an election that is facing claims of fraud.

“If there is a glitch that’s built into the software system, it’ll be shown and it’s easy to define that,” Cruz said. “I think this is a great exercise to get back the trust of the American people.”

“You know, one of the frustrating things just as an American watching this, you hear all these allegations of what’s going on, it’s hard to know what the facts are, what the truth is,” Cruz said, adding that allegations of voter fraud “could easily end up in the Supreme Court.”

Biden was declared by a number of media outlets as president-elect on Saturday and has claimed victory in the presidential race.

Trump has alleged voter fraud and said any declarations of victory are premature, with his campaign announcing a raft of legal challenges.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said in a statement. “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

“Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media,” Trump added.

The Epoch Times is not calling the race until all legal challenges are resolved.

