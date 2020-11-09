https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/texas-assisted-living-employee-charged-134-counts-alleged-election-fraud?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Texas woman who worked at a supported-living center has been charged with 134 counts in an election-fraud investigation over the alleged registration of 67 residents without their consent, according to the Texas Attorney General office.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday that his office’s Election Fraud Unit – with help from Limestone County’s sheriff and district attorney – charged Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, with 134 felony counts of purportedly acting as an agent and of election fraud, according to local TV station KTXS-12.

If convicted, Brunner faces up to 10 years in prison in connection with the charges.

