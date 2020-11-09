https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/texas-lt-gov-patrick-offers-1-million-motivate-people-report-voter-fraud?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Tuesday announced that he will pay as much as $1 million dollars in an effort to “incentivize, encourage and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud.”

Individuals who tip off authorities with information that results in a final conviction of voter fraud will receive at least $25,000, according to Patrick’s press release.

The Texas Tribune reported that according to spokesperson Sherry Sylvester the funds would be supplied from Patrick’s campaign fund.

While media outlets have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential contest, President Trump has not conceded and has made allegations of election fraud.

“I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified,” Patrick said in a statement. “President Trump’s pursuit of voter fraud is not only essential to determine the outcome of this election, it is essential to maintain our democracy and restore faith in future elections.”

