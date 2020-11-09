https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/09/thank-you-president-trump-stock-futures-soar-on-positive-news-from-pfizer-and-a-covid-19-vaccine/

Well, this would have been nice to know BEFORE the election:

BREAKING: Pfizer says early data signals its vaccine is effective against COVID-19; on track to seek U.S. review later this month. https://t.co/sOzZsX86Qd — The Associated Press (@AP) November 9, 2020

“Thank you, President Trump!!”:

We’ll know more in a few weeks. From Stat News:

In keeping with guidance from the Food and Drug Administration, the companies will not file for an emergency use authorization to distribute the vaccine until they reach another milestone: when half of the patients in their study have been observed for any safety issues for at least two months following their second dose. Pfizer expects to cross that threshold in the third week of November. “I’ve been in vaccine development for 35 years,” William Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development, told STAT. “I’ve seen some really good things. This is extraordinary.” He later added: “This really bodes well for us being able to get a handle on the epidemic and get us out of this situation.”

Stock futures SOARED on the announcement:

Breaking: The Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech prevent more than 90% of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers.

Stock futures jump https://t.co/v1gn0ZC2Bh pic.twitter.com/RbnpUkXDxn — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) November 9, 2020

Today will be a good day after all:

Wow Dow futures are up 1200 points as Pfizer & BioNtech day Covid-19 is 90-percent effective. — Phil Amato (@PhilAmatoANjax) November 9, 2020

***

