https://redstate.com/stu-in-sd/2020/11/09/the-complete-illogic-of-a-biden-victory-n276907
About The Author
Related Posts
DNC Held Fundraiser With Corporate Executives Despite Biden’s Pledge To Refuse Money From Lobbyists
August 13, 2020
Dems Have More to Fear on Russia Story Than Republicans
April 4, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy