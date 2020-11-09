http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/J_V3gf3cSuQ/the-supremacy-of-georgia.php

At the moment it appears that approximately everything hangs on the outcome of the two Georgia Senate seats that are headed for runoff. Take it from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer himself (video below). He’s the Senate Majority Leader wannabe. Good Lord, don’t let it be.

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Chuck Schumer via @StatusCoup pic.twitter.com/JMtGPzgZUH — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 7, 2020

We support the reelection of Senators Perdue and Loeffler. We support the continued rule of Cocaine Mitch. Readers can contribute to both Perdue and Loeffler here.

Via Rich Lowry/NR.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

