Reading Time: 4 minutes

Charlotte, NC — In a news cycle where the premature announcement of the Biden/Harris ticket winning the election would please the Left, the Democrat party can and will never be pleased. Why? Because the ‘extreme’ Left that has taken over the party. The consistent anger and outrage they exude is part of the basic package and not an upgrade to leather, heated seats, or personal safe spaces.

One belligerent, holier than thou woke Leftist, attempted to virtue signal hard by pointing out that Kamala Harris put her pronouns in her bio. For those blessedly unaware, oh how I envy you, putting your pronouns in your bio is a way for the trans community to identify how they want to be addressed. There’s been pressure on many blue checked accounts to put their pronouns in their bio, whether they’re trans or not, as a show of forced solidarity. Some, like Harris, haven’t met the lowest level of pandering yet.

Others, like Mandalorian actress Gina Carano, do not. Not doing this caused Carano to become a temporary stand-in since Trump was out golfing this weekend. She was attacked by the social justice left and trans activist mob on Twitter, but it should be understood that blindly complying by putting your pronouns in a show of solidarity means nothing!

There’s no crying in baseball, and there are no friends on the hard-left.

Robin Stevens was the author in question who noticed Harris had put her pronouns in her bio and tweeted, “Our vice-president-elect has her pronouns in her bio. What’s your excuse?”

At present, Harris is neither the VP-elect nor is she a saint to the permanently outraged on the internet. Like clockwork, the mob pounced! What followed is a story in tweets.

Mixed replies followed. Many tweeted they don’t have to put their pronouns in their bio because they aren’t slaves to a ‘woke culture’ that absolutely rejects science. Others pointed to Harris’s history on trans issues being less than satisfactory.

Stevens proceeded to tell everyone who wasn’t woke that their belief in science and refusal to cave to woke trends are “embarrassing yourselves” and that they were saying “nothing of value.” The replies kept coming.

The blood was in the water. The sharks were hungry, and the twitter-mob kept taking bites out of her. Stevens had enough and muted the thread in an attempt to silence it, but she made everyone aware of her actions.

“I truly made a blessed decision yesterday when I muted this thread. I can’t see anything you’re saying to me, which is very nice,” tweeted Stevens.

No Title And look, is she a problematic person? Yep. Do we need to push her, and the new administration, to do better? Every day. But the current administration has gleefully tried to ruin trans and nb lives daily and it feels exciting not to have to experience that level of hatred.

No Title People replying to point out that Harris’s record on trans issues isn’t great and we need to press her on that: thank you, this is important to recognise. People replying to say that pronouns aren’t real: you are just embarrassing yourselves, nothing of value is being said.

Bad move!

If there’s one thing social justice advocates love is to have people paying full attention when they’re scolding them for not being as woke as they are. The only rule for this fight club is to keep talking! Their soapbox is high, and their megaphone huge for a reason. They want attention, they demand your attention, and you better give it to them.

After a flotilla of people began circumventing the tweet to let her know just how ticked they were, she obediently went and un-muted the thread. Crumpling like Biden’s speech without a teleprompter, she thanked the community for the thrashing and apologized for the beating and “hurt she may have caused” and attempt to restore sanity in her life by attempting to get away from the useless internet outrage.

“I absolutely hear you, you are right, and I am sorry to have hurt you. I’m not going to unmute the thread because most people are not commenting in good faith, but please know I am thinking about those of you who do have good-faith issues with this,” tweeted the author.

Here’s the point…

This is a perfect example of how the left really thinks, acts, and engaged with one another. They believe there is wokeness in The White House now, but it’s important to remember that these social justice warriors are never satisfied and will never consent to be happy.

Should these election results stand, the Harris/Biden administration will enjoy no friendship with these people because they will always demand more. For those of us on the right, I believe we may have found common ground! These infants will demand obedience and, if the pattern holds, Harris, Biden, et al. will continue to feed this out of control beast.

Another bonus for the right is, this incessant social justice thirst will consume them. It’s only just begun.

For the road of the hard-left is lonely and depressing. There is no “good enough,” and there definitely isn’t compromise and understanding. Strict obedience and reverence at all times. They must cave to every demand no matter how asinine and constant vigilance in shifting trends. But even then, it won’t save you. Creatures that don’t create, only consume and destroy, will only consume and destroy everything they create. You can contact Seth through The Liberty Loft’s website. Be sure to subscribe to The Liberty Loft’s daily newsletter. If you enjoy our content, please consider donating to support The Liberty Loft to continue to deliver great content.

