Wood began his speech on why he was joining the Trump team with this:

I was sitting around Tuesday night watching the election returns, I’ve loved politics all my life, since I first voted in 1972. And I saw what I assumed was going to happen. I saw President Trump building up what I believed was going to be almost an historic landslide victory. Then all the sudden every network, including FOX News, started doing what they do best – they started lying to the American public. And they took a victory from Donald Trump and they called it a lie. They took a defeat from Joe Biden and lied and said he won. And they sent you to bed, turning off the count of the vote so you could wake up the next morning like I did and go ‘What happened?’

What happened? When I was asked by President Trump to help him in Georgia and perhaps other places around this country, I said ‘yeah’…

…I said yes because there is a cloud over this country. And if we don’t get it right and we don’t figure out what happened that night, that cloud is going to get darker and darker until it turns into a storm cloud and we’re going to lose our freedom. So it is time to fight back…

… This is a constitutional crisis and if we don’t fix it and find out what happened and get it right, we’re going to lose our constitutional rights…

…43 years of practicing law I never dreamed the day would come where I would be in the United States of America and there would be censorship. If they take away your right to free speech what are they going to take away next?…

…Let’s find out what happened. This is about truth versus lies…

…If you don’t think this was planned, enjoy losing your freedom under the Kamala Harris Administration. And she’s not going to be running this country. There are people who are going to running this country who are rich, they’re globalists, some don’t even live here, a lot of them are involved with foreign countries.

It’s time to tell the truth and be truthful and face the truth. This country is under attack. This was nothing more than a revolution. They’re trying to take away your rights. They’re trying to take away your Constitution. They’re trying to take away ultimately your freedom. Don’t let them do it. Donald Trump is for the people that’s why the people voted for him…

… [Trump] he’s troubled because he sees what being done to the people…

…I’d like to see the Republicans stand up for this President. I’ve watched him for 4 years and he’s been out their fighting for the people and he’s almost always been fighting for himself….

… It’s time for us to fight for Donald Trump.