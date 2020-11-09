https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/09/this-drew-holdens-thread-explaining-how-much-better-our-country-would-be-with-more-megyn-kelly-and-less-chris-hayes-brutally-spot-on/

As Twitchy readers know, Megyn Kelly made chumps of several leftist boys on Sunday including Obama bros Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor. They didn’t like her mocking Biden’s tweet about ‘unity’; maybe they’ve been missing the hundreds (thousands) of tweets calling for retribution on Trump supporters? Anyway, Megyn handled them so well we can’t help but wonder if it inspired Drew Holden’s mini-thread about the media.

It’s a good one, even if it is short for him.

Take a look.

It really can’t be overstated how much better our country would be if our media looked more like @megynkelly and less like @chrislhayes pic.twitter.com/7EHmImaxis — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 9, 2020

Megyn is a fairly straight shooter.

While Chris is … well, Chris.

He’s busy screeching and accusing Trump of killing hundreds of thousands of people … because that’s not totally insane or anything.

And he wonders why none of us with brains in our heads takes him the least bit seriously.

I get a lot of flack on here for being someone who pushes back on the “enemy of the people” bit in defense of the media. Kelly is a great example of what a plausible alternative could (and should) look like. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 9, 2020

Balanced.

Calls it realistically?

No cheerleading.

Yup.

It appears the distinction I was trying to draw didn’t necessarily come through. Kelly is able to ignore personal animosity while striving to understand the truth. Hayes is consumed by animosity and elevates it to the place of truth. We need the former; we have the latter. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 9, 2020

Hayes is consumed with soy.

Just sayin’.

I’ve said it a hundred times and I’m sure I’ll say it a hundred more. The reason I want and rave about the media’s shortcomings on here is because I believe that they can be better. I wouldn’t waste my time otherwise. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 9, 2020

Fair.

I think that @megynkelly is a really good example of what that “better” future state could look like. If we can get closer to that, everyone will benefit. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 9, 2020

EVERYONE will benefit.

Which sounds like ACTUAL unity.

Huh, who knew?

***

