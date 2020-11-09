https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/biden-executive-actions

Pfizer has announced a possible 90% effective COVID-19 vaccine, and now, with Joe Biden projected to win the election, the Left seems to be trying to make sure the former vice president gets credit for the Trump administration-backed vaccine.

On the radio program Monday, Glenn Beck pointed out how CNN and MSNBC have suddenly gone quiet about the virus, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) even went so far as to lament that the promising breakthrough vaccine came “two months before Joe Biden takes over.”

In a Monday morning interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Cuomo told host George Stephanopoulos, “The good news is the Pfizer tests look good and we’ll have a vaccine shortly. The bad news is it’s about two months before Joe Biden takes over, and that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan.”

He went on to add, “You have two months, and we can’t let this vaccination plan go forward the way the Trump administration is designing it because Biden can’t undo it two months later, We’ll be in the midst of it. And I’m going — I’ve been talking to governors across the nation about that. How can we shape the Trump administration vaccine plan to fix it or stop it before it does damage.”

Cuomo isn’t alone in making plans for big changes under a Biden presidency. Even if Republicans keep power in the Senate, Biden has vowed to immediately use executive action to reverse some of President Trump’s biggest victories. On day one, he’s planning to take actions like rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, reversing travel bans, and overturning the current ban on federal agencies teaching critical race theory, according to the New York Times.

“This is really dangerous,” Glenn said of the series of executive orders Biden apparently has planned.

“We have those things to really look forward to and I’m super, super excited about that,” he added sarcastically.

