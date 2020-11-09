https://redstate.com/streiff/2020/11/09/this-probably-isnt-true-but-it-would-be-great-if-it-were-romney-hhs-n277249
About The Author
Related Posts
NY Times Editorial Board member admits that Biden’s platform FAR more liberal than Obama’s, more like BERNIE’S
August 18, 2020
Northwestern Quarterback T.J. Green Granted 6th Year Of Eligibility
January 16, 2020
Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix Named SEC Freshman Of The Year
December 12, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy