https://www.theepochtimes.com/top-democrats-call-for-trump-to-concede_3571121.html

Top congressional Democrats are calling for President Donald Trump to concede to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has been declared the winner of the 2020 election by some media organizations.

The Epoch Times is not calling the race until all legal challenges are resolved.

“I say to Donald Trump, you lost. No more games. Go home. Go home to Florida. Stop delaying, stop making up lies about the election. It was fair. There have been no irregularities found. You lost. You lost fair and square, and America now must forget you and move on and do the kinds of things, the big, bold action this country needs to get ourselves back on our feet,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said during a press conference in New York City on Saturday.

“I think Trump should concede,” House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) added Sunday during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Clyburn called on other Republicans to respect the results of the election.

“But I also think that the Republican Party has a responsibility here. This country is bigger than any one person. This democracy is teetering. He called it an inflection point. We are in a very dire set of consequences here. And we had better get hold of ourselves and this country and stop catering to whims of one person,” he continued.

“So, it doesn’t matter to me whether or not he concedes. What matters to me is whether or not the Republican Party will step up and help us preserve the integrity of this democracy.”

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) greets Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at the National Action Network South Carolina Ministers’ Breakfast in North Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 26, 2020. (Gerald Herbert/AP Photo)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks to media in the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 28, 2020. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times)

Republicans are splitting into three camps: one group believes Trump won and allege election fraud; another says Trump has a right to challenging results through the courts; and the third believes Trump should concede. Some prominent GOP members overlap in their views.

Former Republican President George W. Bush, who did not endorse the president, said Sunday that Trump has the “right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges” for “any unresolved issues” to “be properly adjudicated.”

He also called Biden the “president-elect.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) hours earlier pointed out how vote tallies have changed in some counties, such as Antrim County, Michigan, where officials initially reported a Biden lead before reversing the result several days later.

“I believe President Trump still has a path to victory, and that path is to count every single legal vote that was cast, but also not to count any votes that were fraudulently cast or illegally cast, and we have a legal process to determine what’s legal and what isn’t,” Cruz said during a virtual appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

Biden, 77, declared victory on Saturday after The Associated Press, Fox, and a slew of other outlets claimed that he won, projecting a Pennsylvania triumph and saying Trump does not have a path to 270 or more electoral votes.

“Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They’ve delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for ‘we the people,’” Biden told supporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Trump disputed the call, writing in a statement: “The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, who has been helping with the campaign, told a press briefing in Philadelphia later that day that Trump is “not going to concede when at least 600,000 ballots are in question.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

