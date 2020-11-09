https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/justin-trudeau-canada-democracy-voting/2020/11/09/id/996198

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday his administration has faith in the United States’ electoral process, and he has spoken with Joe Biden to congratulate him on his victory.

The prime minister tweeted Monday:

“I just spoke with @JoeBiden, and congratulated him again on his election. We’ve worked with each other before, and we’re ready to pick up on that work and tackle the challenges and opportunities facing our two countries – including climate change and COVID-19.”

Trudeau, when asked at a press conference about President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede, said:

“It’s important to remind people of the strength of American democratic systems and the institutions designed to evaluate and analyze election results. We have confidence in the processes that have operated in the United States, and will continue to demonstrate that.”

He added Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ victory is “a reminder that everyone’s voice belongs in politics,” and said his administration will continue to work with Trump’s until the inauguration.

“That’s what Canadians expect of me,” Trudeau said.

