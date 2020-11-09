http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HBB6bORTZSk/

Appearing Monday on the Fox Business Network, Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller said conceding the 2020 presidential election is “not even in our vocabulary right now’” as it files a flurry of legal challenges over the counting of ballots in several battleground states.

(Watch from 7:30)

A transcript is as follows:

MARIA BARTIROMO: Just to be clear, are you expecting the president to concede anytime soon? Is he going to call Joe Biden anytime soon? As these lawsuits drop, Rudy Giuliani told me yesterday he is looking at up to 10 states that could affect 800,000 ballots. JASON MILLER: That word is not even in our vocabulary right now. We’re going to pursue all of these legal means, all of the recount methods. We’re going to continue exposing and investigating all these instances of fraud or abuse, and make sure that the American public can have full confidence in these elections. It’s not just our campaign saying we need to go through these, in certain states like Arizona, Georgia, and others, these are mandatory recounts that are coming up. We have to go through the process and a lot of Americans — 71 million Americans — voted for this president, so they want to make sure that justice is served.

