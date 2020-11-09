https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2020/11/09/trump-campaign-advisor-concede-isnt-in-their-vocabulary-n277431
About The Author
Related Posts
Why Americans Need To Rediscover The Founders’ View Of Equality
September 28, 2020
What Will Really Matter in the Mueller Report
April 15, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy