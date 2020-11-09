https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/trump-campaign-staff-says-statistics-show-fraud-wisconsin/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — As the president’s path to 270 Electoral College votes narrows virtually every day, some members of his campaign say statistical evidence of fraud in Wisconsin could give him a victory.

One member of President Trump’s reelection team who spoke with the Washington Examiner on the condition of anonymity said ballot data in Milwaukee indicates illegal activity by Democrats in the city. The distribution of those ballots in favor of presumptive President-elect Joe Biden, the individual alleged, violates Benford’s Law — an analytical framework used by statisticians when observing a set of randomized data points.

Benford’s Law is often used by election analysts, both in the United States and abroad, to detect voter fraud or other sorts of improprieties in elections. U.S. government agencies, like the U.S. Department of Agriculture, often apply Benford’s Law when auditing information from farmers who rely on federal subsidies.

