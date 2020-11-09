https://noqreport.com/2020/11/09/trump-fires-deep-state-defense-secretary-mark-esper/

(Natural News) Multiple media outlets are reporting today that President Trump has just fired Mark Esper, the Defense Secretary and a known deep stater who opposes Trump’s authority. He is being replaced by Christopher Miller, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Understand that the election theft was conducted in real time on Nov. 3rd, using the Dominion software, created by a corporation partially owned by Nancy Pelosi. During the election, the real-time data were shunted offshore, where calculations were run to produce action lists for stealing the votes in swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan, and then Hammer and Scorecard (created by the CIA) were used to alter the votes in real time, in the voting machines.

Deep source insiders have been telling me for days that an “epic counter attack” against the deep state is about to be launched by Trump. We don’t know the details about this counter attack, but we do know that Trump has two options which involve deploying the military to save the Republic:

Option #1) Invoke the Insurrection Act and declare the Democrats’ blatant vote rigging and outrageous censorship to be a “rebellion” against the United States of America. Order military police to arrest the thousands of high-level traitors who tried to carry out a communist-influenced coup against the United States, including all the CEOs of Big Tech as well as the heads of the corrupt Democrat party. More details here.

Option #2) Invoke Sec. 2 of the Fourteenth Amendment, which calls for Trump to strip Electoral College votes from all states engaged in acts of rebellion against the United States, which of course includes rigged election theft and vote fraud. More details here. And here.

Both of these options will likely require deploying elements of the military in left-wing cities in order to first carry out the arrests of the traitors and then maintain the rule of law as left-wing terrorists rise up and try to stage a kinetic coup / civil war in America’s streets.

Because Mark Esper is a left-leaning deep state traitor, he had to be removed and replaced in a run-up to Trump launching his counter attack against America’s domestic enemies.

Watch for possible firings of Christopher Wray (FBI) and Gina Haspel (CIA) in the coming days. Bill Barr at the DOJ may even be on the chopping block, as he has proven to be nothing more than another deep state actor who used his power to protect the left-wing traitors who are trying to destroy America.

Mass arrests coming?

Rumors are circulating about “10 days of darkness” during which there will be a nationwide internet outage as Trump’s patriots make thousands of arrests of left-wing traitors. This rumor seems to be wishful thinking, so don’t make any plans based on it, but there’s no question that Trump knew this election would be stolen, as he repeatedly warned about it in advance. Trump is a strategic genius, and that means he planned for this. Is there a sting operation under way? We don’t know for sure, but we are certain none of this vote rigging was a surprise to Trump.

Now, with Esper being replaced, it’s a strong indication that Trump is planning a role for the U.S. military in defending this Republic against all enemies, foreign and domestic. The corrupt, criminal Democrats must be brought down or we lose this country forever. Trump knows that, and he’s about to launch a counter attack that will be nothing less than historic.

Prepare yourself, patriots. When Trump defeats Biden and the deep state, the lunatic Left will explode with violence all across America. They will activate their last-ditch effort to overthrow America by force. When that day comes, it’s a “weapons free” moment for all patriots to defend their nation and their president against those domestic enemies who are trying to destroy it all.

