Even though there are still some cards to play in the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump is the odds-on favorite Republican to win in 2024, according to one bookmaker.

“While still refusing to concede defeat this year, Trump’s mind may soon start tracking to 2024,” Joe Short wrote on Gambling.com.

“The businessman holds a huge sway over the Republican party and millions of loyal voters – so were he to decide to run again, there’s little others in the GOP could do to stop him. Trump would be 78 come the next election but has already proved the polls and betting odds wrong by winning the 2016 vote. At 10/1 it is not out of the question that the man who rocked American politics four years ago will be celebrating a second term four years from now,” Short wrote.

As for other Republicans, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (12-1), Vice President Mike Pence (16-1), and Ivanka Trump (25-1) are all top-tier choices.

“[F]ormer Republican Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley brings wide appeal to various demographics in America. She has also worked as the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations, meaning her political standing on the international stage is far greater than most. Haley was targeted by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, for not backing up the president’s claim of voter fraud on the days after the election. If a Trump name isn’t running in 2024 then Haley is certainly a candidate,” Short wrote.

“Having served as Trump’s VP over the last four years, Mike Pence has been remarkably quiet since election day. The 61-year-old appears to have kept his powder dry for now but will no-doubt be a notable presence within the Republican party between here and 2024. Pence may not be flavour of the month at present but a former VP holds sway when it comes to deciding presidential candidates, and Pence has the experience and connections to go for the top job,” he wrote.

Short cited another bookmaker when talking about Ivanka Trump.

“Ladbrokes had odds of 8/1 on a Trump family member being president in 2024 before the results of this year’s election were called. And while Donald Trump Jr may be touted by some as the possible next Trump name on the ballot paper, it is Ivanka Trump who is more likely to appeal to the American public. The president’s daughter would draw votes from the mid-West family-orientated middle-class voter, who didn’t vote for the ‘Make America Great Again’ Trumpian politics this time but who will revert back to the Republicans should a more mainstream figurehead – even if she has the Trump name – is on the ballot paper,” he wrote.

On Democrats, Joe Biden (7-2) is the odds-on favorite to win in 2024, but his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is a close second at 4 to 1 odds.

“A depth of experience in the political sphere and an appeal that spreads across many sectors of the American public makes Vice President Elect Harris has a very real possibility for the 2024 race,” Short wrote. “After all, the 56-year-old has been a unifying force in the Democratic party and her pull is thought to have earned Biden big wins in key swing states. Harris is also primed to be the Democrats’ presidential candidate in 2024 should Biden not run. Her odds have already come in since the 2020 election was called.”

