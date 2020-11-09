https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/11/09/van-jones-breaks-down-in-tears-over-his-own-fever-dreams-when-cnn-declares-biden-president-elect-n1133624

Can we just knock off the crying in politics? Especially over the presidential election. They cried, screamed, and threw tantrums in the streets for months when Hillary Clinton lost. Now when a network declares Joe Biden the winner, they are breaking down again. Perhaps the most ridiculous submission is CNN’s Van Jones.

In a tearful statement, he welcomed the network naming Joe Biden the president-elect.

Let’s break it down by topic. This should be fun. And remember, this is the same Van Jones who cautioned his colleagues that Trump’s policies were directly benefitting the black community in ways that resonated. He also worked with the White House during the passage of the First Step Act. The legislation signed by President Trump releases the non-violent drug offenders Joe Biden’s signature 1994 crime bill incarcerated in the first place. Ironic.

“It’s um, [gulp, pause] Well it’s easier to be a parent this morning. It’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier [stumbles] It’s easier [voice breaking] to tell your kids character matters. It matters. Telling the truth matters. [voice breaks again] Being a good person, [tears up] matters. [wipes eyes] And it’s easier for a whole lot of people.”

This meme that Joe Biden is some paragon of integrity and character is just absurd. The media chased him out of the presidential primary in 1988 because he invented his own biography out of whole cloth. He lied about his first wife’s fatal accident for years for no reason. The Biden family corruption is also well documented, profiting off his office and taking advantage of the access it gave them.

This cycle, Biden lied to Hispanic Americans in Florida, lied about his policies, including his stance on fracking and the Green New Deal, and about his reaction to the president’s China travel ban. But CNN never fact-checked anything Joe Biden said on the trail, so maybe Van Jones doesn’t know.

“If you’re Muslim in this country you don’t have to worry that the president doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the president is going to be happier to have babies snatched away or send Dreamers [chokes up wipes eyes] back for no reason. [sniffle, pause, gulps wipes cheek] It’s vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered.”

Exit polls show that President Trump increased his support among Muslim voters by 4%, for a share of 17%. The temporary travel ban had nothing to do with Muslim American citizens. The family separation policy at the border preceded catch and release under the Obama administration, who actually built the cages. Additionally, the DHS has obliterated the reunification narrative. The children that remain here have parents who have rejected reunification in their home country.

President Trump also received historic levels of votes in the Hispanic community. He won 55% of the Cuban vote, 30% of Puerto Ricans, and 48% of other Latino groups in Florida. Apparently, socialism isn’t very popular with groups that have experienced it. This trend was mirrored in much of the nation, except for the southwest. In Texas, he flipped some border counties with the largest Hispanic populations in the nation. It seems rhetoric about defunding the police and a return to lax border security were not popular with these voters.

“[Swallows hard] You know “I can’t breathe?” You know that wasn’t just George Floyd, that was a lot of people who felt they couldn’t breathe. Every day you’re waking up [tears flowing] you’re getting these tweets and you just don’t know. And you’re going to the store. And people who have been afraid to show their racism [sniffle] are getting nastier and nastier to you. And you’re worried about your kids and you’re worried about your sister. And can she just go to Walmart and get back into her car without somebody saying something to her. [stutters] A-a-a-nd you spent so much of your life energy just holding it together.”

What is he even talking about? The idea that in the wealthy communities where Van Jones lives in deep-blue New York City and Los Angeles, he even runs into many Trump supporters is a stretch. Maybe he’s running into the same breed of Hillary Clinton supporters we have seen go viral on social media. In fact, Jones said as much just this year:

“It’s not the racist white person who is in the Ku Klux Klan that we have to worry about. It’s the white, liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park who would tell you right now, ‘Oh I don’t see race, race is no big deal to me, I see all people the same, I give to charities,’ but the minute she sees a black man who she does not respect, or who she has a slight thought against, she weaponized race like she had been trained by the Aryan Nation,” Jones said.

The idea that Jones or his family are running into MAGA hat-wearing racists regularly at Walmart is absurd. Almost as absurd as Jussie Smollett running into them in the middle of the night in Chicago. The idea that this is happening anywhere with significant frequency is also just a lie. If it were, social media feeds would be full of videos that would out anyone behaving this way. Then set them up for personal destruction just like the Hillary Clinton-supporting dog walker in Central Park.

And this is a big deal. For us just to be able to get some peace. And, and, and, have a chance for a reset. And the character of the country matters. And, and, and, and being a good man matters. You know I just want my sons to look at this, look at this. You know it’s easy to do it the cheap way. And, and, and get away with stuff. But it comes back around. It comes back around. And it’s a good day for this country.

This is just insane. President Trump didn’t even get away with things he never did. Jones’ network ran with a bogus Russian collusion narrative for three and a half years and then never covered the exoneration. It called Spygate a conspiracy theory and never covered the documentation that proved the Russia collusion narrative was all made up by the Hillary Clinton campaign. Media never covered the misdeeds of our law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Much of the nation is also praying for peace. Yet we are still seeing riots in deep-blue cities. We’re seeing BLM protestors decking Biden supporters and yelling about the presumptive, unverified president-elect still not being good enough. Right-wing militias have wrought no destructive riots to date. It has been far-left radicals who hold various “ideas” about taking “direct action” against American cities.

All while privileged liberals like Jones call for defunding the police. It comes back around indeed.

I feel sorry for the people who lost. For them, it’s not a good day. But for a whole lot of people, it’s a good day.

Will it be a good day when the single mother loses her job at a small business because Joe Biden rolls back the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act? When a family of four sees their energy prices skyrocket and are paying $5 for a gallon of gas because Joe Biden reenters the Paris Climate Accords and puts crushing regulations on the energy industry?

How about when a mother has a knock on the door because her son died in another endless war in the Middle East because Joe Biden mucks up the emerging peace. Or different knock on another door in Southside Chicago when a mother loses a son to unabated street violence a demoralized police force can’t stop.

It may be a good day for you, Mr. Jones. But there are a whole lot of people who are going to suffer because of the exact election result you are tearfully rejoicing.

