Vice President Mike Pence says the 2020 race between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “ain’t over,” as the Trump-Pence campaign continues the fight for re-election despite several news outlets declaring Biden the winner.

What are the details?

Pence tweeted that he told his staffers Monday, “It ain’t over til it’s over … and this AIN’T over!”

He added, “President @realDonaldTrump has never stopped fighting for us and we’re gonna Keep Fighting until every LEGAL vote is counted!”

Fox News reported:

Pence, on Monday, held a meeting in the ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next door to the White House. According to an administration official who was in the room, the vice president walked in to a standing ovation. The official told Fox News that Pence began by thanking everyone, and then said something in line with what he tweeted. The official told Fox News that the mood among the staff was described as encouraged by the vice president’s spirit.

The vice president’s comments come as the Trump re-election campaign raises questions over the integrity of the election, filing multiple lawsuits in key battleground states.

Every major mainstream network called the election for Biden over the weekend, but counting continues in states such as Pennsylvania and Arizona that were declared by several media outlets as wins for Biden.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a Trump campaign news conference Monday, accusing Democrats of “welcoming fraud” and “welcoming illegal voting.”

What is Joe Biden doing?

For his part, Biden insists that “this election is over” and has pressed forward with his plans to take over as commander in chief in January. Also on Monday, Biden announced his own panel of officials to serve as advisers for responding to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, a few Senate Republicans have already congratulated Biden as the winner in the race. The Daily Mail reported that Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) issued statements acknowledging Biden as the victor.

The outlet noted:

Other top Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have either backed Trump or issued vague statements acknowledging his right to contest the election – which the president is doing with threats of lawsuits and an unfounded declaration that he ‘won.’

