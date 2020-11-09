https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/4868270/

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto cut away from a White House press conference Monday afternoon with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, declaring the network could not continue to air her “false claims” about election vote fraud.

Cavuito picked up McEnaney in progrees saying there’s “one party in America that opposes verifying signatures, citizenship, residency, eligibility — there is only one party in America trying keep observers out of the count room, and that party, my friends, is the Democratic Party.”

“You don’t take these positions because you want an honest election. You don’t oppose an audit of the vote because you want an accurate count. You don’t oppose our efforts at sunlight and tranparency because you have nothing to hide. You take these positions because you are welcoming fraud and you are welcoming illegal voting,” she said.

“Our position is clear, we want to protect the franchise of the American people. We want an honest, accurate lawful count. We want maximum sunlight; we want maximum transparency,” she said.

“We want ever legal vote to be counted,” she continued, “and we want every illegal vote …”

Cavuto interrupted and McEnaney’s sound was cut.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” the Fox News anchor said. “I just think we have to be very clear. She’s charging the other side is welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting.

“Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this,” he said. “Maybe they do have something to back that up, but that’s an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating.”

Cavuto promised that “if she does bring proof of that, of course we’ll take you back.”

“So far she has started saying right at the outset, “welcoming illegal fraud, welcoming illegal voting.'”

“Not so fast,” Cavuto said, heading into a break. “We’ll have more after this.”

Fox News cuts away from the Trump campaign press conference with Neil Cavuto saying that they “can’t in good countenance continue showing this” when @PressSec says that Democrats are “welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting” in the election pic.twitter.com/0d5B5cJ0D8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 9, 2020

