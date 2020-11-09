https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/watch-pray-president-u-s-supreme-court/

You’re invited to join a 2020 post-election prayer meeting on YouTube beginning at 4:45 p.m. Eastern today.

After President Trump held significant leads in states that appeared to provide him a clear path to victory Tuesday, Joe Biden and the media have declared victory, but President Trump is not conceding. He’ll be in court on Monday.

It’s an election many have called the most important in their lifetime, with the nation sharply divided on issues such as abortion, religious liberty, LGBT activism, relations with Israel, health care and the Supreme Court. The outcome could be existential for our nation.

So WND co-founder Elizabeth Farah has called a prayer meeting at this link.

TRENDING: Nevada whistleblower says he witnessed illegitimate processing of ballots while an election worker

Today’s subject: Pray for the president at the U.S. Supreme Court.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE PRAYER MEETING.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

