https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/mess-system-glitches-favoring-democrats-becoming-epidemic-across-swing-states-incidents-identified-today/

We’ve reported on numerous events identified in the 2020 election already, where votes were switched from Republicans to Democrats and totals were reduced. Today we have several more examples.

We reported first on a system glitch, as it was labeled, in Michigan which when fixed allowed a Republican to win his race:

Then another example in Michigan:

Then in Pennsylvania a 40,000 vote swing to Biden from Trump:

Then we found an incident in Virginia where totals were decreased by 373,000 votes:

Now in Wisconsin around 13,400 votes had to opened and read and counted due to a system glitch:

More *glitches* occurred in a deep red county in the key swing state of Wisconsin. Roughly 13,400 ballots were counted by hand. Biden now leads by less than 20,000 votes. The voting system: Election Systems & Software. All the errors are running one way, towards Biden. #ICYMI pic.twitter.com/Hyp1jOWXY8 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 8, 2020

And another incident identified in Georgia where Trump votes were reduced by 1,902 votes while Biden’s increased at the same time:

How many of these ‘glitches’ that go only one way were performed in the 2020 election? This is now a countrywide issue.

The post What a Mess – System ‘Glitches’ Favoring Democrats Are Becoming an Epidemic Across the Swing States – More Incidents Identified Today appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

