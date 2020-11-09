https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/mess-system-glitches-favoring-democrats-becoming-epidemic-across-swing-states-incidents-identified-today/
We’ve reported on numerous events identified in the 2020 election already, where votes were switched from Republicans to Democrats and totals were reduced. Today we have several more examples.
We reported first on a system glitch, as it was labeled, in Michigan which when fixed allowed a Republican to win his race:
BREAKING: Michigan ‘Computer Glitch’ Fixed, Switching 6,000 Votes from Biden to President Trump – GOP Demands 47 More Counties Corrected
Then another example in Michigan:
Another ‘Computer Glitch’ Identified and Corrected in Oakland County, Michigan, Led to Republican Winning His Race
Then in Pennsylvania a 40,000 vote swing to Biden from Trump:
BREAKING HUGE: Another System ”Glitch” Captured Live on CNN on Election Night – 20,000 Votes Swapped from Trump to Biden (Video)
Then we found an incident in Virginia where totals were decreased by 373,000 votes:
Captured in Real Time: That Moment in Virginia at 5:12 AM Where they Took 373,000 Votes Off the State Totals
Now in Wisconsin around 13,400 votes had to opened and read and counted due to a system glitch:
More *glitches* occurred in a deep red county in the key swing state of Wisconsin.
Roughly 13,400 ballots were counted by hand. Biden now leads by less than 20,000 votes.
The voting system: Election Systems & Software.
All the errors are running one way, towards Biden. #ICYMI pic.twitter.com/Hyp1jOWXY8
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 8, 2020
And another incident identified in Georgia where Trump votes were reduced by 1,902 votes while Biden’s increased at the same time:
How many of these ‘glitches’ that go only one way were performed in the 2020 election? This is now a countrywide issue.
