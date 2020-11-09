https://www.oann.com/who-chief-says-welcomes-efforts-to-strengthen-the-organization/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=who-chief-says-welcomes-efforts-to-strengthen-the-organization

November 9, 2020

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization chief opened a key meeting addressing the pandemic on Monday by welcoming efforts to strengthen the Geneva-based body through reform.

“We welcome any and all efforts to strengthen this organization not for its own sake, but the sake of the people we serve,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He was addressing the annual ministerial session of WHO’s 194 member states that resumed on Monday after a short meeting last May as he said that COVID-19 cases approached 50 million with 1.2 million deaths.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

