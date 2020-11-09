https://redstate.com/joesquire/2020/11/09/why-trump-lost-n277045
About The Author
Related Posts
Whitmer kidnap plotter was BLM supporter. That’s THREE of the six who were ANTI-TRUMP
October 10, 2020
Here’s How Bad San Francisco’s Poop Problem Got In 2019
December 23, 2019
Why Sri Lanka Probably Wasn’t Retaliation for Christchurch
April 25, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy