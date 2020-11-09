https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/recounts-investigations-audits-court-cases-election-far/

When taking an honest look at the current status of the 2020 Electoral College map, President Trump is leading Joe Biden with many states still being counted, or already in recounts. When taking this into consideration, President Trump is winning.

Ian on Twitter made this point yesterday:

Current state of the 2020 Presidential Election: Trump 232

Biden 226 80 electoral votes across 7 states in dispute. All disputes must be resolved by these State Legislatures by December 14th regardless of audits, recounts, lawsuits. 6 of those legislatures are majority Rs. pic.twitter.com/3awh0s4BLr — Ivan ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Raiklin) November 8, 2020

This race is not close to being over and the media’s coordinated effort to steal this election and their collusion in calling the election for Joe Biden is a lie.

Here that the states in question and why:

North Carolina and Alaska for some reason stopped counting on election night rather than call the election for President Trump. Combined there are 18 votes in these states, 15 in North Caroling and 3 in Alaska. It appears clear, based on state actions that the Democrats are trying to steal Republican wins in these states. There is no legitimate reason for the vote delay other than suppression of a Trump win or the theft of the Presidential or Senate races in these states.

Arizona is also still counting but despite this the media, taking FOX news lead, called Arizona for Biden with only 85% of the vote in. The Trump team still believes they have a chance to win this state outright. Again, there is no reason for delaying this count. It should have been completed on election night like far bigger states, Texas and Florida. Arizona has 11 electoral college votes.

There is one delegate in Nebraska that is not ready to be called. This vote too has questionable results.

Finally, there is massive Democrat fraud in Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania. There were a large number of Biden only ballots dumped early in the morning on the day after the election in Wisconsin and Michigan. Republicans are not being allowed into the counting rooms in Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania had over a million ballots appear after election night. Georgia found tens of thousands of votes after the election to overcome the 100,000 vote lead for President Trump in that state. These states are a mess with much more going on to steal the election for Joe Biden.

Overall right now President Trump is leading in the Presidential race. The fact that the media will not report this and will call the race for senile Joe Biden tells you all you need to know about today’s really evil media. Have faith, trust your eyes not their lies.

