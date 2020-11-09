https://www.oann.com/zoom-to-enhance-security-as-part-of-proposed-u-s-settlement-ftc/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=zoom-to-enhance-security-as-part-of-proposed-u-s-settlement-ftc

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Zoom logo is placed between small toy people figures and a keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

November 9, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Zoom Video Communications Inc must implement a new information security program as part of its proposed settlement with U.S. regulators over user privacy issues, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The FTC, in a statement, said the company would face fines of up to $43,280 for each future violation under the agreement.

