A group of ten attorneys general filed an amicus brief Monday in support of a lawsuit from Pennsylvania Republicans.

They asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballot extension.

The brief says, “The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision overstepped its constitutional responsibility, encroached on the authority of the Pennsylvania legislature, and violated the plain language of the Election Clauses. … Worse still, the decision exacerbated the risk of mail-in ballot fraud by permitting mail-in ballots that are not postmarked or have no legible postmark to be received and counted several days after the election.”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said it’s like “referees changing the rules of the game midway through a football game.” He said, “judges, don’t get to write the rules, that’s the Legislature.”

Ohio’s attorney general also filed a separate amicus brief Monday.

And Oklahoma’s attorney general is expected to file another one on Tuesday.

